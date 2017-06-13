Shipping terminals and containers are pictured in the German harbour of Bremerhaven, late October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN An upturn in Europe's biggest economy is continuing during the second quarter, helped by noticeable rises in private and state spending and by an expansion in industrial production, Germany's economy ministry said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

"In the slightly revived global environment, German exports remain pointing upwards," said the ministry, adding it also saw a continuation of the trend of a falling current account surplus, in evidence since mid-2016.

The German economy grew 0.6 percent quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year, driven by strong exports, booming construction and higher household and state spending.

