BERLIN Uncertainties linked to possible protectionist policies by the United States and a lack of clarity over Britain's divorce talks with the European Union cloud the outlook for the German economy, five major economic institutes said on Wednesday.

The German institutes added that the European Central Bank's expansive monetary policy as well as a possible further depreciation of the euro EUR= should the United States tighten its monetary policy could help German growth.

The institutes revised up their growth forecasts for Germany. They expect Europe's largest economy to expand by 1.5 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2018. The previous forecasts were 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)