BERLIN, The pace of growth in Germany's manufacturing sector picked up in June as new orders piled in and factories churned out more, a survey showed on Wednesday.

That suggests this part of Europe's largest economy ended the second quarter on a solid footing.

Markit's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing, which makes up about one fifth of the German economy, climbed to 51.9 in June from 51.1 in May, coming in above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction for a seventh straight month.

"June's PMI results signaled an acceleration in production growth at German manufacturers," Markit economist Oliver Kolodseike said.

"Moreover, the latest expansion in output was broad-based, as growth was reported across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods sectors."

Production gained traction, with manufacturers of consumer goods stepping up output strongly.

Factories saw an increase in both domestic and foreign demand. In a sign that they are anticipating an increase in output in the months to come, the rate at which manufacturers made purchases was its strongest in more than a year, and they also took on new staff.

Input costs rose more sharply than selling prices, with Kolodseike saying that sent the rate of inflation to its second-strongest level in the last year and a half.

