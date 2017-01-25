Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
BERLIN German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said it was too early to judge U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that his plans to increase state spending could give the global economy an extra push.
Spahn, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, also said that a certain level of tax competition on business locations was positive, but that limits were needed.
The head of Germany's BdB banking association, Michael Kemmer, said during a conference in Berlin that fears about a flaring up of the financial crisis as a consequence of financial deregulation in the U.S. were "excessively exaggerated".
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.