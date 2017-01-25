German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

BERLIN German Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said it was too early to judge U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that his plans to increase state spending could give the global economy an extra push.

Spahn, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, also said that a certain level of tax competition on business locations was positive, but that limits were needed.

The head of Germany's BdB banking association, Michael Kemmer, said during a conference in Berlin that fears about a flaring up of the financial crisis as a consequence of financial deregulation in the U.S. were "excessively exaggerated".

