Jens Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank, listens during a news conference after talks with Anne Le Lorier, first deputy governor of the Banque de France, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, French Economy Minister Emmanuel... REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

ISTANBUL European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday it was plausible the German economy would grow by 1.5 percent this year, as forecast by the European Commission.

Europe's largest economy expanded by 1.5 percent last year thanks to foreign trade and private consumption. Lower oil prices and a weaker euro are expected to prop up growth this year.

