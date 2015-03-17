U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MANNHEIM, Germany The economic stimulus stemming from the European Central Bank's quantitative easing (QE) program was felt mainly until early this year but concerns about a hangover it may cause rose in March, the president of German think tank ZEW said on Tuesday.
"My feeling is that the boost in confidence caused by QE came mostly, I would say, until January and February," ZEW president Clemens Fuest said.
"Currently a lot of people think about the downside, you know, one obviously being the bubble in bond markets. If you look at the return on euro zone government bonds, I mean it's really at a point where it cannot go much lower," he said.
"I think the ECB itself has probably underestimated the effect of the program on the exchange rate and maybe even on returns," Fuest added.
He also said that the situation in Greece appeared to be worsening every day and there was too much focus on Greece leaving the euro zone. He said his Plan A regarding Greece would be to try to find a way to keep the country in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Till Weber; writing by Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin; Editing by Michelle Martin)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.