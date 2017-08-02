Daimler: measures will reduce emissions of over 3 million cars in Europe

BERLIN (Reuters) - Software changes agreed at a meeting on Wednesday will reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions of 3 million Mercedes-Benz cars in Europe, including about 1 million cars in Germany, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

He said the measures would reduce the emissions of the cars by an average of 25 to 30 percent.

"We intend to improve diesel cars instead of banning them," Zetsche said. "As long as electric cars only have a small market share, the optimization of diesel engines is one of the most effective tools to achieve climate goals for reducing carbon dioxide in traffic," he said.