BERLIN German employers hired more workers from recession-mired southern Europe over the past year, German labor office data showed on Tuesday, as Europe's largest economy continued to outshine its euro zone peers.

The data also showed the number of workers from newer European Union member states in central and eastern Europe also rose following the removal of restrictions on their freedom to work in Germany in 2011.

More than 34,000 more Spaniards, Greeks, Italians and Portuguese workers found work in Germany in the year to February, pushing the total number from these four countries to 466,000, an increase of 8 percent.

Around one in four people are without a job in Greece and Spain while Germany's unemployment rate - at just 6.9 percent - is close to its lowest level since reunification in 1990.

The increase in workers from these states does not necessarily mean they have just moved to Germany as some may already have been living here before taking their first job.

The number of workers from the eight former communist states that joined the EU in 2004 jumped by 27 percent, or 77,000 people, in the 12 months to February, the data showed, bringing the total to 360,000, mostly from neighboring Poland.

Germany's economy has weathered the euro zone debt crisis relatively well, though it slowed in 2012. The government expects the economy to grow by 0.5 percent this year and by 1.6 percent in 2014.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)