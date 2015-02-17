Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BERLIN The number of people employed in Germany's manufacturing sector rose to a record high of 5.3 million at the end of last year, data from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, underscoring the strength of the mighty sector of Europe's largest economy.
The increase of around 57,000 took staffing levels in the sector to the highest since the data was first collected in 2005, the Office said.
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce expect this upward trend to continue, partly thanks to booming exports.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.