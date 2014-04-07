BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday he was confident Germany would reach an agreement with the European Commission on the renewable energy surcharge by Tuesday.

"I am optimistic that this will succeed by tomorrow," Gabriel said.

Brussels is looking into whether such industry discounts on surcharges, worth 5.1 billion euros a year, designed to help Germany's transition to renewable energy and paid by all other consumers, give Germany's industry an unfair advantage over rival companies in other EU countries.

Gabriel also said he expected the German cabinet to deal with Germany's Renewable Energy Law (EEG) on Tuesday.

