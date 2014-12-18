FRANKFURT Germany's engineering trade association said it still expected the sector's output growth to accelerate to 2 percent next year but warned that further declines in sales to Russia and sluggish reforms in France and Italy would create a drag.

Germany's engineering sector, which includes household names such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and relies on exports for growth, has been held back by a slump in sales to Russia as well as a drop in the Russian rouble.

The VDMA nonetheless said on Thursday it still saw sector output rising to 205 billion euros in 2015, exceeding 200 billion euros for the first time ever.

It also said it was optimistic that engineering output growth this year would reach its forecast of 1 percent, cut from 3 percent in July.

In the first nine months of the year, exports slipped by 0.6 percent in real terms, hurt by a 16 percent drop in sales to Russia, the world's fifth-biggest buyer of German-made machinery.

The ruble has been hammered by the slump in oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over Russia's involvement in Ukraine, losing as much as 20 percent against the U.S. dollar this week, or some 50 percent since the start of the year.

The engineering sector is Germany's largest industrial employer, with around 1 million workers.

