French Prime Minister Manuel Valls delivers a speech to present his 50 billion euro ($69 billion) savings plan ahead of a vote at the national assembly in Paris April 29, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN The level of the euro is an issue for the European Central Bank and politicians should refrain from trying to influence the rate, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Monday, indirectly criticizing French Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Valls said over the weekend that the euro was "too high" and that a "more appropriate" monetary policy was needed to bring it down.

Asked about the comments at a government news conference, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "The euro rate is not an issue for national politicians. It is an issue for the European Central Bank, which acts independently in this area, and should not be given advice on how to behave."

