BERLIN A majority of Germans expect the euro crisis to worsen but think it will have only a little impact on their personal wealth and they believe the common currency will survive, according to a survey published on Thursday.

The ARD-Deutschlandtrend survey also confirmed German exasperation with Greece, with more than four fifths saying the country should leave the euro zone if it does not accept the terms of European Union-International Monetary Fund bailouts.

The survey, which canvassed 1,001 Germans on Monday and Tuesday, coincides with a renewed wave of alarm in global financial markets over the euro's prospects ahead of a Greek election and amid Spain's efforts to rescue its battered banks.

The poll findings suggest Germans - whose economy has been booming - remain relatively unscathed by the crisis ravaging debt-choked southern Europe but also highlight Chancellor Angela Merkel's limited political room for maneuver on Greece.

Nearly 80 percent of those surveyed expect the debt crisis to deteriorate but 70 percent believe the euro will endure, the poll showed, even though more than half also said they wished Germany had retained the Deutschmark.

Fifty six percent of Germans polled believe the euro crisis will impact their personal wealth "a little" in the long term while 27 percent said it would "clearly affect" their wealth. Sixteen percent thought the crisis would not affect them.

A hefty 83 percent said Greece should quit the euro zone if it fails to abide by decisions linked to its bailouts.

Greece holds its second election in two months on June 17 and a radical leftist party opposed to the austerity policies imposed under the bailouts may emerge as the largest party, raising the risk of a debt default and an exit from the euro.

A separate poll this week showed 49 percent of Germans want Greece to leave the euro zone while 39 percent want it to stay. Nearly two thirds wanted Merkel to keep insisting that Athens stick to the agreed austerity measures.

