German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends the G20 finance ministers meeting during the Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble lashed out at European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Thursday, telling lawmakers the euro zone's woes had nothing to do with strict budget rules and "somebody should tell Barroso that".

Barroso said this week austerity had reached the natural limits of popular support, fanning a bitter debate over whether lawmakers should shift their focus from cost-cutting to stimulus which has pitted Germany against many euro zone peers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Germany would continue to work towards balanced budgets and she rejected French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici's accusation that Germany was too heavily focused on saving.

