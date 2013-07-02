A BMW car dealership is flooded by the nearby Danube river in Fischerdorf, a suburb of the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf on June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT Damage claims from flooding in Germany last month are expected to cost insurers nearly 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion), insurance trade association GDV said on Tuesday.

The trade body said its initial estimate was based on 180,000 claims, eclipsing the 150,000 made during the Elbe river floods in 2002 that cost insurers 1.8 billion euros.

Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz (ALVG.DE), has penciled in claims of 500 million euros, including other affected parts of Europe, before passing on some costs to reinsurers.

Reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) on Tuesday said it did not yet have an estimate for its share of the flood bill.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)