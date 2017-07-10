FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No talks on French/German mergers at this week's summit: French presidential sources
#Deals - Europe
July 10, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 2 days ago

No talks on French/German mergers at this week's summit: French presidential sources

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A Franco-German ministerial meeting this week will not feature talks on possible tie-ups between French and German companies, said sources from the French president's office on Monday.

Banking sources told Reuters in May that Germany's RWE and France's Engie were studying alliance options.

However, one source from the French president's office said talks would more likely focus on linking up networks rather than on any firm merger plans between German and French companies.

The French-German ministerial meeting is due to take place on July 13.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas

