BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, overshooting forecasts thanks largely to domestic private and public consumption, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Wednesday.

Preliminary Statistics Office data showed Europe's largest economy grew by 0.9 percent on the year.

The quarterly growth was stronger than the consensus forecast for 0.6 percent growth in a Reuters poll and came after the economy only narrowly avoided a recession earlier this year.

The Statistics Office revised downwards the figure for the first quarter of 2013 to show stagnation of 0.0 percent.

ECONOMIST COMMENT

ALINE SCHUILING, ABN AMRO

"According to the Statistisches Bundesamt the rise was broad-based, with consumption (both private and government), fixed capital formation and net exports all contributing to growth."

"Looking forward, we expect the German economy to continue to grow robustly in the next couple of quarters, although probably somewhat more moderately than in Q2, as growth in Q2 was boosted by an unwinding of weather-related temporary weakness in Q1. All in all Germany will be the star performer within the euro zone this year and next, and the strength of its domestic economy should help other euro zone countries move out of recession during the course of this year."

OLIVER RAKAU, DEUTSCHE BANK

"We had only expected an increase of 0.5 percent. What surprises us most, is that exports contributed to growth. We had expected to see positive impulses from consumption and investment. When you average out the data for Q1 and Q2 we are seeing a growth trend. Germany is in a strong position. The recovery is taking hold. In the second year investment will pick up as firms increase capacity use."

ANDREAS SCHEUERLE, DEKABANK:

"The Euro zone has been hauled out of recession and Germany has done the lion's share of that. It was made possible by our generous consumers who have again spent more money but the state has also dug deeper into its pockets ... Exports have also provided a boost.

"But this rhythm can't be maintained. Growth will become more modest and in second half of the year we should see plus 0.3 to 0.4 percent."

DIW INSTITUTE

"The German economy should remain on a growth trajectory... a catch-up effect in construction helped in Q2, after little could be built during the harsh winter weather in Q1 but structurally the German economy is looking robust at present especially due to the good situation on the labor market."

"Firms are barely using cheap financing at the moment however for investments. They are still showing caution due to lingering doubts and concerns over the euro zone crisis. But investments should increase as doubts ease and the worst of the poor demand in the euro zone seems to be behind us."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING:

"Popping the corks. The German economy has staged an impressive comeback in the second quarter of this year.

"Looking ahead, the German economy should settle down to a growth rate of around 0.4 pct q/q in the second half of the year. Such a growth path would be consistent with continued solid consumption driven by low unemployment, a further pick up of the US and UK economy and a soft landing of the Chinese economy.

"The biggest domestic challenge remains weak investment. Despite very favorable financing conditions and strong international positions of many German companies, domestic investment has been sluggish for a longer while.

At least for the time being, the German economy has returned as the big stronghold, not only for the Euro zone but this time around even for the global economy. Up to now, Germany has outperformed most of its G7 peers, at least in the second quarter. For the Euro zone, this morning's numbers are also good news. Thanks to Germany, the entire Euro zone should have left the record-long recession."

JOERG KRAEMER, COMMERZBANK

"The figures are unusually high... There are two reasons for this - first the catch-up effect in construction, which alone contributed 0.3 percentage points to growth. Secondly we've straightened out the dip in exports. In the winter half of the year exports shrank, which is very unusual for the German economy... As these special effects will wear off, we expect future growth to be more moderate. We expect growth in the coming two quarters of 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent. Germany will continue to outperform the euro zone."

