BERLIN Germany praised the Greek government on Friday for its political courage in pushing through parliament this week an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy.

"The Greek government has taken a very impressive step... It approved a very comprehensive set of measures, including many important structural reforms. These will help Greece on its way to winning back competitiveness and trust," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

"It is a still a long path... but the Greek government is showing determination and courage," he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones)