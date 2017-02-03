BERLIN Greece must meet commitments it has made under its international bailout plans or else it will end up in an impossible position, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

"If Greece again and again does not do what it has committed to, eventually that will not work," Schaeuble told a business meeting in Saarbruecken in western Germany.

He later added: "The ECB is not actually to blame for our problems - rather the problem is that the structure in the euro zone is such that we have a shared currency without a shared finance and economic policy and that the members - and the ECB never gets tired of saying this - aren't doing what they committed to doing."

Schaeuble originally omitted the word 'not' but the Finance Ministry subsequently issued a statement to Reuters adding it in to clarify his remarks.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michelle Martin)