A man sells figs on a street with closed shops in the background in downtown Athens, Greece, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

LONDON Germany's finance minister said on Thursday that Greece faced a major challenge coping with the refugee crisis but should not use it as an excuse to further delay meeting the terms of its bailout deal.

"The (bailout) review has not been completed... because until now Greece has not achieved what has been agreed," Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an event in London.

"I know how fragile the situation of Greece is by the additional refugee crisis which is a major challenge but (Greece) should have interest not to... use the migration crisis not to stick to the review agreements."

International lenders are set to return to Greece early this month to complete the review, a move desperately needed by Athens to move on to debt relief talks.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)