FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Germany praises Qatar's 'restraint', urges its neighbors to respond
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 4, 2017 / 3:05 PM / a day ago

Germany praises Qatar's 'restraint', urges its neighbors to respond

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar has shown restraint in responding to the diplomatic and economic blockade it has faced from Arab neighbors in recent weeks, and its neighbors should respond in a similar spirit, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

Concluding his whistle-stop tour of the Gulf region, Gabriel said Germany and Europe were prepared to help set up the kinds of international resolution mechanisms that were needed to foster dialogue, since Germany had a strong interest in the region and wanted to see its supply chains protected.

"Qatar has shown restraint in reacting to the blockade," Gabriel told reporters at a news conference with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. "We hope others will respond in a similar spirit."

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.