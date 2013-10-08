Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BERLIN Unwinding ultra loose monetary policy will be a topic at this week's IMF and World Bank meetings, a German government official said on Tuesday, urging that such an exit must take place and be communicated well.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday tighter monetary policy in advanced economies could create a bumpy ride for financial markets around the world that central banks may be unable to control.

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe will gather in Washington this week for meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. The G20 is meeting on the sidelines.

