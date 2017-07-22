FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2017 / 3:33 PM / an hour ago

Thousands dance through Berlin to promote gay and lesbian rights

2 Min Read

A rainbow flag is seen during the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade (CSD), in Berlin, Germany July 22, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thousands of revelers danced through the streets of Berlin on Saturday, many of them waving rainbow-colored flags, as they promoted lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights in a Christopher Street Day parade.

Slideshow (12 Images)

Music blared out from trucks as people wearing multicolored flowers round their necks, bright bows in their hair and costumes including a wedding dress, a candelabra and a Donald Trump mask made their way through the city.

The annual parade comes several weeks after Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote, bringing the country into line with many other European nations including France, Britain and Spain.

"Same sex marriage is a step in the right direction but there is still a lot to do," said Samuel Monars-Bellmont, one of the revelers.

Christopher Street Day commemorates the riots that broke out in New York in 1969 after police raided a gay bar -- an event seen as a turning point for the gay rights movement. It has been celebrated in Germany since 1979.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans

