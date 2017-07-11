FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a few seconds ago
Germany to protect firms from foreign takeovers: report
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Iraq, allies violated international law in Mosul battle: Amnesty
World
Iraq, allies violated international law in Mosul battle: Amnesty
First test of new bankruptcy law offers cautionary tale
Economy
First test of new bankruptcy law offers cautionary tale
Audi seeks to eclipse emissions scandal with new A8 car
Autos
Audi seeks to eclipse emissions scandal with new A8 car
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods & Retail
July 11, 2017 / 10:14 PM / a few seconds ago

Germany to protect firms from foreign takeovers: report

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet is set to discuss plans on Wednesday that will make it easier to intervene to stop the sale of strategic firms to foreign investors, a newspaper reported.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said it had obtained a copy of new regulations proposed by the economy ministry which will allow the government to block takeovers if they could endanger critical infrastructure.

The move comes after the takeover of German robotics maker Kuka (KU2G.DE) by China's Midea 000333.SZ sparked controversy, amid fears that China is taking control of key technologies while protecting its own companies against foreign takeovers.

Earlier this year, the German economics ministry withdrew approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) to buy chip equipment maker Aixtron (AIXGn.DE), citing security concerns.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.