BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany is ready to work on European Union treaties in order to introduce a European banking union that would both police banks and find joint solutions to their problems.

Speaking in Berlin, Merkel also said it would be "absurd" to weaken Germany's competitiveness with artificial means, countering criticism from abroad that Germany needs to do more to tackle its perennial trade surplus.

Banking union would put the European Central Bank in charge of policing lenders from late next year and ultimately form a united front across the euro zone to back ailing banks or close them down.

Germany is attempting to weaken a central plank of banking union, namely that the euro zone clubs together to tackle frail banks. Instead, Berlin wants losses imposed on bank creditors, including bondholders, once stress tests name the weaklings.

The debate about who pays for the clean up of Europe's banks is set to continue to hamper Europe's most ambitious reform since the inception of the euro currency in 1999.

