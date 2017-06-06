U.S. jobless claims rise, labor market still tight
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she planned to offer voters in Europe's biggest economy tax relief in the next legislative period, rather than introduce any increases.
"In the next legislature period we do not want any tax increases, but rather we believe we can take a step towards income tax relief," she told the IHK Chambers of Commerce in Greifswald, some four months before a federal election.
She also said protectionism could bring short term gains but was damaging in the long run and free and fair trade was essential.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.