BERLIN The German government intends to pay back around 6.3 billion euros ($7.07 billion) plus interest to utilities after the Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that the country's nuclear fuel tax was illegal, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said.

"Of course the government will implement the ruling," a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said at a government news conference.

He said it was unclear exactly how much interest would be paid and added that the government did not plan to introduce a new tax to replace the nuclear fuel tax.

