BERLIN Germany's environment minister on Tuesday welcomed a ruling by the country's highest court on the nuclear exit and said the decision meant demands by utilities for billions of euros in compensation were now off the table.

"I am very happy with the decision. The Constitutional Court has confirmed that the law to exit nuclear power is essentially in accord with our constitution," Barbara Hendricks said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The billions demanded by the companies are off the table today," she said, adding that the timetable for phasing out nuclear power remains unaffected by the ruling.

Germany's highest court ruled that the government's decision to speed up the shutdown of nuclear plants after Japan's Fukushima disaster violated some property rights, paving the way for damage claims by utilities.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin)