At least one killed as tornado tears though dozens of Oklahoma homes: media
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.
BERLIN Germany should speed up implementation of recommendations requiring operators of nuclear plants to pay billions of euros into a fund to cover the costs of waste storage, a commission urged the chancellery in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The commission tasked with finding a solution for how to fund the storage of radioactive waste said in April it wanted utilities to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.08 billion) into a state-fund to cover the costs.
The German cabinet has approved the commission's recommendations, affecting Germany's "big four" power firms - E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall [VATN.UL].
Every year of delay in implementation would cost utilities 4.6 percent in accrued interest, the commission said, as the original amount they have to pay into the fund was based on calculations for 2014.
The commission said a planned meeting on the issue of several ministries set for Oct. 10 was too late, as it risks postponing implementation well into next year.
BONN, Germany Many countries are pinning their hopes on China and India to lead efforts to slow climate change amid a growing sense of resignation that U.S. President Donald Trump will either withdraw from a global pact or stay and play a minimal role.