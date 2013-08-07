Robots apply black glue on an Audi A3 car side parts at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German industry output rebounded in June, surging at its fastest pace in nearly two years, official data showed on Wednesday, in a sign the manufacturing sector is once again powering growth in Europe's largest economy.

Coming on the heels of data showing the strongest rise in industrial orders since October, the Economy Ministry figures showed a 2.4 percent jump in output on the month, surpassing even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of 39 economists. The consensus estimate was for a 0.3 percent gain.

The ministry said this was in part a technical rebound after output fell an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in May because many workers took time off around public holidays. But economists said the comeback, which was the strongest rise in output since July 2011, was still impressive.

"It looks as if the German economy is again walking on two feet: solid private consumption and strengthening industrial activity," said ING analyst Carsten Brzeski at ING.

"The German economy is on a good way towards an impressive growth comeback in the second quarter."

A pickup is good news for conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is courting votes before an election in September, and for the broader euro zone.

Germany's economy had propped up growth in the common currency bloc during the early years of the region's crisis but faltered at the end of last year and only narrowly avoided a recession at the start of 2013.

The industry data, however, adds to a string of recent figures showing a pick-up in the economy, that would help boost a broader euro zone recovery. A survey on Monday showed euro zone business expanding for the first time in 18 months.

Meanwhile data has shown German consumer morale brightening, unemployment falling, business sentiment improving and the private sector expanding.

Brzeski said the apparent German economic comeback in the second quarter "could be sufficient to have pushed the entire euro zone out of recession".

The economy ministry said "current sentiment indicators suggest a continuation of the positive development in production".

Nonetheless economists said risks abounded for the rest of the year, in particular due to a softening of demand from China and the uncertain economic outlook for Germany's main trading partner, France.

German industrial firms have remained cautious during the current earnings season, with many like chemicals maker (BASFn.DE) and Lanxess (LXSG.DE) complaining about weak demand in China and Europe, though some, like Daimler (DAIGn.DE), look to be recovering after a poor start to the year.

(Editing by Madeline Chambers)