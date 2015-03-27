Wall St. on track to record worst day in one month
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
FRANKFURT Expansionary monetary policy and high indebtedness are not the solution to but the cause of financial crises, Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
"In my view, expansionary monetary policy and high leverage are not the solution but the main causes of the financial and debt crises of recent years," Schaeuble told a conference held by Germany's Bundesbank.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
MUMBAI/NEW YORK Trade protectionism is a "dead end" that may score political points but will ultimately hurt the U.S. economy, one of the most influential Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday in the central bank's strongest defense yet of open borders in the face of a skeptical Trump administration.