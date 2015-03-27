German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news conference in Berlin March 18, 2015, on Germany's budget and financial plan for 2015 to 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FRANKFURT Expansionary monetary policy and high indebtedness are not the solution to but the cause of financial crises, Germany's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

"In my view, expansionary monetary policy and high leverage are not the solution but the main causes of the financial and debt crises of recent years," Schaeuble told a conference held by Germany's Bundesbank.

