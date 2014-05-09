Wall Street opens little changed; French election eyed
Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
BERLIN German exports posted their biggest fall in nearly a year in March and imports also fell, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe's largest economy and confirming that trade was a drag on growth at the start of 2014.
Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted exports slipped 1.8 percent on the month, their second consecutive fall, and imports dipped 0.9 percent, pushing the trade surplus down to 14.8 billion euros.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for shipments abroad to rise by 1 percent and for imports to increase by 0.5 percent.
The seasonally adjusted trade balance compared with a surplus of 15.8 billion euros in February.
LONDON The euro fell back on Friday, trading almost a cent off this week's highs as investors prepared for the first round on Sunday of a tight French presidential election race.