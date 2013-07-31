Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN German joblessness unexpectedly dropped in July on a seasonally adjusted basis and the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, Labour Office data showed on Wednesday.
The number of people out of work fell by some 7,000 to 2.934 million in July, the data showed, comparing with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for it to remain unchanged. The jobless rate stayed close to a post-reunification low at 6.8 percent.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
NEW YORK U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.