BERLIN German joblessness unexpectedly dropped in July on a seasonally adjusted basis and the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, Labour Office data showed on Wednesday.

The number of people out of work fell by some 7,000 to 2.934 million in July, the data showed, comparing with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for it to remain unchanged. The jobless rate stayed close to a post-reunification low at 6.8 percent.

