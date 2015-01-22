English village hosts annual cheese rolling championships
LONDON Cheese-handling skills are not normally a prerequisite for success in sporting competition, but to win the English village of Stilton's most coveted prize, they are essential.
BERLIN A German court ruled in favor of mens' right to pee standing up on Thursday, after a landlord tried to retain part of a tenant's 3,000 euro deposit for allegedly damaging the marble floor of a toilet by sprinkling it with urine.
The debate about whether men should stand or sit is no laughing matter in Germany, where some toilets have red traffic-style signs forbidding the standing position. There is also a derogatory term for men who sit and pee - "Sitzpinkler" - which implies that it is not masculine behavior.
Judge Stefan Hank in the city of Duesseldorf said men who insist on standing "must expect occasional rows with housemates, especially women" but cannot be held to account for collateral damage. "Despite growing domestication of men in this matter, urinating while standing up is still widespread," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON Cheese-handling skills are not normally a prerequisite for success in sporting competition, but to win the English village of Stilton's most coveted prize, they are essential.
Tajiri was picked as the winner of a naming contest for a baby giraffe whose long anticipated birth, hooves first, was watched online last month by millions tuning into his mother April's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.