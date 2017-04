German Chairman of the parliamentary subcommittee for foreign affairs Norbert Roettgen (C) holds a news conference at the German Embassy in Washington July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

BERLIN Germany has asked a U.S. intelligence official at the embassy in Berlin to leave the country in connection with investigations into suspected American spying in Germany, a German government spokesman said on Thursday.

"The request was made in light of the ongoing investigation by the chief federal prosecutor and questions that have been raised for months about the activities of U.S. intelligence services in Germany," Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)