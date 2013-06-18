MANNHEIM, Germany Analysts and investors expect the German economy to pick up speed in the second half of the year, albeit at a slow pace, the head of the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.

"The financial experts stick to their assessment: the German economy is likely to pick up speed in the second half of 2013," said ZEW president Clemens Fuest.

"However, the results of the current survey indicate that the economy will improve rather slowly."

German analyst and investor sentiment, measured by ZEW, rose for a second month in June, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe's largest economy is on the road to recovery after a weak end to 2012.

