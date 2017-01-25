Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
SINGAPORE Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Paramount Group (PGRE.N) have formed a joint venture to acquire office tower "60 Wall Street" in downtown Manhattan for $1.04 billion.
The JV, in which GIC has a 95 percent share, is paying $640 per square foot for the 47 storey tower that also serves as the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), a joint statement said.
GIC, which is among the more established real estate investors in the world, has more than 350 property-related investments in over 40 countries.
These include investments in the Time Warner Center in New York and assets in the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.