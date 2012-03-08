SEATTLE Full details from a pivotal trial of Gilead Sciences Inc experimental Quad HIV pill show that it caused fewer adverse side effects than the company's current three-drug pill, Atripla.

Gilead said last year that the trial had met its goal of showing that the Quad worked as well as Atripla in controlling levels of the virus that causes AIDS.

The safety data, presented here on Wednesday at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, showed that patients on Atripla had significantly higher rates of dizziness, abnormal dreams, insomnia and rash, compared with the Quad. The experimental pill did result in higher rates of nausea, 21 percent versus 14 percent.

The Quad is seen as key to Gilead's continued dominance of the market for HIV drugs. It combines experimental integrase inhibitor elvitegravir and boosting agent cobicistat with Truvada, a pill consisting of Gilead's older HIV drugs Emtriva and Viread.

Most of the company's current drug sales, which totaled $8.1 billion last year, come from Atripla, a once-daily pill that combines Truvada with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva.

With the Quad, which is currently under review by U.S. regulators, Gilead owns all of the components.

The Food and Drug Administration is due to decide by August 27 whether to approve the four-drug HIV pill.