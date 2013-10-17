Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
BRUSSELS Belgian investment fund Gimv (GIMV.BR) said it sold its remaining stake in biotech firm Ablynx (ABLX.BR) after partnering the company for 12 years.
Gimv said the exit has a positive impact of 3.8 million euros on its last published equity value, and it would use the proceeds to make other investments in the biotech sector.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.