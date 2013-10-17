BRUSSELS Belgian investment fund Gimv (GIMV.BR) said it sold its remaining stake in biotech firm Ablynx (ABLX.BR) after partnering the company for 12 years.

Gimv said the exit has a positive impact of 3.8 million euros on its last published equity value, and it would use the proceeds to make other investments in the biotech sector.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)