BARDO - An old photograph of a baker and his daughter has lead to the rediscovery of a Polish town's gingerbread-baking tradition as well as a secret recipe forgotten for some 70 years.

Two local history enthusiasts took it upon themselves to learn about the town's tradition of baking "Warthaer Pfefferkuchen" ("Wartha gingerbread"), which is said to date back to the late 1400s.