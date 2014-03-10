China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Monday it had paid 64 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) to increase its stake in its Indian pharmaceuticals unit to 75 percent, as it banks on rising demand for medicines in emerging markets.
Britain's biggest drugmaker first announced plans to lift the holding in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GLAX.NS) from 50.7 percent in December. It held an open offer to buy the extra shares at 3,100 rupees each from February 18 to March 5.
Final payment for shares tendered and accepted will be completed by March 20, GSK added.
David Redfern, GSK's chief strategy officer, said the decision to increase exposure to the Indian market was "a significant vote of confidence" in growth prospects for its business in India.
GSK, which has had a presence in India for 90 years, is keen to secure a bigger share of India's growing $14 billion-a-year market, which it views as promising despite recent moves to impose price cuts and limit patents on some medicines.
The open offer was managed by HSBC.
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.