SINGAPORE Commodities trader Glencore International plc (GLEN.L) is raising its stake in Singapore-listed Chemoil Energy Ltd CHEL.SI, a trader in marine fuel products, to 89.04 percent from 51.54 percent.

Glencore's subsidiary Singfuel agreed to acquire 484.73 million shares in Chemoil, the Singapore-listed company said in a stock filing.

Glencore agreed on Tuesday to buy the remaining 66 percent of miner Xstrata XTA.L for $41 billion in a record deal to create a powerhouse spanning mining, agriculture and trading.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)