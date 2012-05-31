A logo of the Swiss mining company Xstrata is pictured at its headquaters in Zug, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

LONDON Shareholders in miner Xstrata XTA.L will vote on July 12 on commodities trader Glencore's $30 billion all-share takeover bid, leaving the companies weeks to woo waverers over to one of the sector's largest ever deals.

Shareholders in Glencore, which already owns almost 34 percent of Xstrata, will vote on July 11.

The structure of the deal, which requires at least 75 percent of shareholders excluding Glencore to approve it, means opposition from investors representing just over 16.5 percent of Xstrata's total shareholding would be enough to derail it.

Industry analysts believe the deal will ultimately succeed, not least because of heavy stake-building by Qatar, which has built up a share of over 9 percent in Xstrata and is expected to back the deal.

Glencore confirmed it is offering 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held. It could still increase that level, if it chose to, before the vote.

