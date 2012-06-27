Fortuna board says Penta's buyout offer price not enough
PRAGUE Czech-Slovak investment bank Penta's offer price for the remaining shares in Fortuna Entertainment it does not already own is below fair value, the Czech betting group said.
LONDON Miner Xstrata XTA.L revised the terms of its controversial pay scheme designed to retain staff following the proposed merger with Glencore (GLEN.L), pledging awards that were linked to cost-saving targets and paid entirely in shares.
Xstrata's chairman John Bond said that the company had listened to feedback from shareholders since publishing the merger documents and the amendments had been made with these in mind. "These amendments now allow shareholders to focus on the strategic rationale for the merger," he said in a statement.
The retention awards will only fully vest if an additional $300 million of incremental cost savings are achieved from the merger in the two years after the deal completes.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG The sale by Malaysian energy firm Petronas of an estimated $1 billion stake in a local upstream gas project has moved to the second round and is set to attract interest from about half a dozen bidders including Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil Corp, four sources familiar with the matter said.