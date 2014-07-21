Sweden's SCA rejected $25 billion bid for hygiene arm: report
STOCKHOLM Sweden's SCA has rejected a recent bid for its hygiene arm and an offer last year for its forestry business, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported late Monday.
William Grant & Sons is among an initial crop of bidders for Drambuie, which is being pursued by other suitors including the French maker of Remy Martin cognac Remy-Cointreau, the news service reported citing insiders whom they did not identify. (bit.ly/1p8mlrp)
Sky News said that a number of other major drinks groups, including Diageo and LVMH, are understood to have opted not to make offers for Drambuie.
William Grant could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours.
($1 = 0.5856 British pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
NEW YORK Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.