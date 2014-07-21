The word welcome is shown in different languages on the lids of casks at the Glenfiddich whisky distillery in Dufftown, Scotland January 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported late Monday.

William Grant & Sons is among an initial crop of bidders for Drambuie, which is being pursued by other suitors including the French maker of Remy Martin cognac Remy-Cointreau, the news service reported citing insiders whom they did not identify. (bit.ly/1p8mlrp)

Sky News said that a number of other major drinks groups, including Diageo and LVMH, are understood to have opted not to make offers for Drambuie.

William Grant could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours.

