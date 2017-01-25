NEW YORK The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $9.1 trillion as of Dec. 29, 2016 on a stronger dollar even as long-dated European and Japanese sovereign debt yields changed little, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

This compared with $9.3 trillion of negative-yielding sovereign debt on Nov. 28, 2016. The amount of negative-yielding European and Japanese government debt peaked at about $11.7 trillion last June, according to the rating agency.

