LONDON China has formally applied for membership of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the bank said on Thursday, with its board expected early next week to recommend approval to the bank's shareholders.

That group, dominated by G7 countries' governments, is likely to make a final decision in December and, if successful, China would take a small, symbolic stake and the EBRD would not invest there.

Membership would give China a new way of extending its global influence some two years after Beijing began its initiative to boost trade links with Europe and Asia, the so-called "One Belt, One Road" plan.

"China has made a formal application for membership of the EBRD just a few days ago. This is going to be considered by the board," EBRD acting chief economist, Hans Peter Lankes, said.

"We would expect there to be a mid-December decision on this," he said.

In May, the EBRD said it was ready to cooperate on projects with China and its newly launched Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

A number of European governments decided to become founding members of the AIIB despite misgivings in the United States, which fears the bank will expand China's influence at the expense of Western lenders.

The EBRD was set up by governments in 1991 to support former communist states in eastern Europe but has expanded its mandate in recent years to parts of North Africa and central Asia.

The bank is owned by 64 countries, the European Union and the European Investment Bank, and also has members outside Central and Eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Louise Ireland)