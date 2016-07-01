Currency speculators reduced their net short position on the British pound in the week after the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union, according to Reuters estimates and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Speculators also trimmed net U.S. dollar longs to $3.01 billion in the week ended June 28, from $6.62 billion the previous week. After going short for five weeks starting around mid-April, speculators have turned long the dollar for a sixth straight week.

The number of net short contracts on the pound fell to 42,711 contracts in the week ended June 28, from 51,947 the previous week. Net short sterling contracts had hit a three-year high two weeks before the British referendum. It had also posted its largest increase in five years.

Sterling was down 8 percent against the dollar for June and nearly 10 percent so far this year.

"The gradually evolving consequences of last week's Brexit decision are likely to continue placing pressure on sterling, at least in the short to medium term," said James Chen, senior market analyst at Forex.com in New jersey.

"To the downside, a key psychological support target can be found at $1.3000. Any further breakdown below $1.3000 could likely open the way for significantly further losses into the mid-to-high $1.2000's."

The safe-haven yen benefited from Brexit uncertainty, with net long contracts rising to 59,570, the largest since early May.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)