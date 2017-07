FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar extended its earlier decline against a basket of currencies on Friday as weaker-than-forecast data on consumer prices and retail sales in June raised doubts about U.S. economic growth and whether the Federal Reserve may raise rates again in 2017.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six major currencies .DXY was down 0.36 percent at 95.385.