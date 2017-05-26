Stocks advance as dollar fall boosts oil
NEW YORK World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
NEW YORK The dollar added slight gains against a group of currencies early Friday as a revision on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April came in a bit stronger than analysts' forecasts.
At 8:39 a.m., an index which measures the greenback's value versus a basket of six major currencies .DXY was last up 0.08 percent at 97.327.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Europe would react in kind if the United States did not play fair in trade, while EU leaders also agreed to consider screening investments by state-owned Chinese firms.