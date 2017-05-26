U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK The dollar added slight gains against a group of currencies early Friday as a revision on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April came in a bit stronger than analysts' forecasts.

At 8:39 a.m., an index which measures the greenback's value versus a basket of six major currencies .DXY was last up 0.08 percent at 97.327.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)